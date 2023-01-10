Texans lead Steelers 16-0 at halftime | Live now on KHOU 11

It's a game that features Texans' great JJ Watt being inducted into the team's Ring of Honor.

HOUSTON — It's a game a lot of fans have had circledon their schedule. Fresh off their road win in Jacksonville, Houston is hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in a game featuring all-time Texans great JJ Watt being inducted into the team's Ring of Honor.

Houston comes into the game 1-2. Pittsburgh is 2-1.

We're keeping a running account of the game here, including all the festivities around JJ Watt.

Pregame

Before kickoff, JJ Watt got the crowd fired up as he went onto the field with his son, Koa, for the coin toss.

Pittsburgh vs. Houston first quarter

Houston got the scoring started on the game's opening drive. Despite a couple penalties that wiped out touchdowns, Houston got in with a CJ Stroud to Nico Collins touchdown pass to give Houston a 7-0 lead.

On the Steelers next drive, Steven Nelson picked off the Kenny Pickett pass to get Houston the ball back.

WE SEE YOU 21 😤 pic.twitter.com/HksuKXQEnQ — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 1, 2023

Kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn turned that turnover into three points, giving Houston a 10-0 lead.

Pittsburgh vs. Houston second quarter

Houston added another Fairbairn field goal in the second to extend the lead to 13-0.