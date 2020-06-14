JJ Watt says 'don't speak for me' after someone suggests he won't take a knee

The person who tweeted about Watt has now locked down their profile and set it to private.

HOUSTON — Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien confirmed Friday that he will join players in taking a knee during the national anthem before games this upcoming season.

The kneeling is a protest of racial injustice seen across the country.

It's not yet known if the entire team will also take a knee, however.

One Twitter user tweeted, "Pretty sure you won’t see @JJWatt taking a knee..."

A) don’t speak for me

B) if you still think it’s about disrespecting the flag or our military, you clearly haven’t been listening

The user who sent the original tweet about Watt has now locked down their account, setting it to private.