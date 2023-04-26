Here's what you need to know about the Houston Texans' draft party at Miller Outdoor Theater

Among those performing will be Houston legends Slim Thug, Lil Keke and Z-Ro with appearances by Bun B and Paul Wall.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are hosting a draft party at Miller Outdoor Theater on Thursday.

Among those performing will be Houston legends Slim Thug (performing "Houston"), Lil Keke (performing "Southside") and Z-Ro (performing Mo City Don Freestyle) with appearances by Bun B, Paul Wall and several Texans players.

The best part about the party? It's FREE!

Cecil Shorts III is hosting the party, which starts at 6:30 p.m.

Fans will also see members of the 2022 draft class, including Dameon Pierce, Kenyon Green, Derek Stingley, Jr, Jalen Pitre and Christian Harris.

Texans' mascot Toro will also make an appearance.