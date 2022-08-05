Charges dropped against Texans RB accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend's home

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said there was insufficient evidence in the case.

HOUSTON — Charges have been dropped against Texans running back Darius Anderson, who had been accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home with the intent to commit assault, according to court documents.

Anderson was arrested in July and charged iwth burglary of a habitation, but those charges were dropped Friday. The Harris County District Attorney's Office said there was insufficient evidence in the case.

Texans head coach Lovie Smith reacted to Friday's news.

"Well, my thoughts about that is when it initially happened, of course I reached out to him, and he told me that charges have to be dropped because it didn't happen that way. Normally when things come up like that, we let it play out in the system," Smith said.