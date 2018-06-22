HOUSTON – Another former Houston Texans Cheerleader will join a lawsuit against the team on Friday.

She says her body was duct-taped at a game because she was considered "skinny fat." She will join her lawyer Gloria Allred for a press conference at NFL headquarters in New York Friday morning.

Allred and her Texas co-counsel have already filed on behalf of the five other Texans cheerleaders. The duct-taped cheerleader will discuss her painful experience and what it was like to cheer while her skin was duct-taped.

At the press conference, Allred will also provide copies of the NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s response to her recent letter to him in which she urged the commissioner to stop NFL teams from exploiting cheerleaders by paying them only minimum wage and to stop the sexual harassment and abuse of these women in the NFL workplace.

This former cheerleader will join a lawsuit filed by former cheerleaders Hannah Turnbox, Ainsley Parish, Morgan Wiederhold, Ashley Rodriguez and Kelly Neuner.

“The Houston Texans have continued to engage in severe and continuous sex discrimination and they have not yet been held accountable in a court of law,” Allred said.

The women claim they were harassed and intimidated, forced to fear that they could be cut from the team for the slightest infraction, and that the organization did not put them first.

"As an example of when I was not protected. I was attacked by a fan at a game,” Hannah Turnbow, a former cheerleader, said. “My attacker was not approached. I was told to just suck it up.”

