What is the fewest points a team has scored in the Super Bowl? And the most?

You can't win if you don't score!

TAMPA, Fla. — You can't win the Super Bowl if you don't score. So what is the record for the fewest points scored by one team during the big game?

Three. The 1971 Dolphins, losers in Super Bowl 6, and the 2018 Rams, which lost Super Bowl 53 share that distinction.

The most points a team has scored on Super Sunday? Fifty-five, courtesy of the 1990 49ers at Super Bowl 24.

Scoring first helps. Teams which put the first points on the scoreboard win ‘The Big Game’ 67 percent of the time (36-18). Scoring 30 or more points almost guarantees a win. Those teams are 28-3.