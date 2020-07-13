Reports: Washington Redskins to retire team name on Monday

According to Sports Business Journal, the Washington Redskins will announce they are retiring the Redskins nickname on Monday.

Ten days after announcing it was reviewing its nickname, the Washington Redskins will announce that they are retiring the "Redskins" name on Monday, according to Sports Business Journal and ESPN.

The Redskins' review of their name came after mounting pressure for corporate sponsors, including FedEx, Pepsi, Bank of America and Nike. While a new name for the team has not yet been chosen, the transition is expected to occur soon.

While team owner Daniel Snyder had previously opposed making such a move, pressure for the Redskins to change their name came amid a newfound awareness of racial insensitivities in the United States following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis and the civil unrest that followed. In the week's since Floyd was killed while being arrested on Memorial Day, several companies and brands have made pledges to either examine or change racially insensitive names and/or mascots.