Jake Matthews following in Hall-of-Fame father's footsteps, while charting his own path

HOUSTON — As the start of the NFL season draws closer, there's one player who quietly has one of the more impressive streaks in the league.

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews is following in his Hall-of-Fame father’s footsteps, while still charting his own path. So what does it take to play 145 consecutive games in the NFL?

“It's pretty surreal. I mean, it feels like it's gone by so quickly,” Matthews said.

Entering his 10th year, the Texas A&M and Elkins High School product has been nothing but consistent.

“I mean, this guy's season ends two or three days later. This guy's already calling. Hey, let's get back in there, man,” his trainer said.

“As much as I love to take credit and say I have some magic formula, I think God's just blessed me and really my family with bodies that can take a beating,” Matthews said.

His routine at Plex is just part of the body of work that has allowed him to stay on the field each Sunday. Good advice along the way has helped, too.

“You know, I think there's plenty of cases of people who have parents that were really good at something and they kind of let that pressure get to them too much,” Matthews said. “But my dad's been nothing but supportive.

Matthews’ father, Bruce, holds the record for most consecutive starts by an offensive lineman. It’s a Hall-of-Fame career that Jake uses as motivation.

“You know, he's never pushed anything on me too hard. And he's only, you know, made me a better player. So it you know, I'd be an idiot not to take his advice,” Matthews said.

“I've never seen him quit anything. He always says, his dad said growing up, if they were to play a sport, you're not going to quit it,” Jake’s wife, Meggi, said.

His wife, a sports reporter herself, has seen this dedication to craft up close now for three years. The couple met just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in February 2020, then unexpectedly had to quarantine together for five months.

“And well, I have to say, though, if you get quarantine with somebody for four or five months, beginning of your relationship, not I mean, if not much goes wrong, you probably should marry the person,” Meggi said.

However, that streak of his that he's so proud of was in jeopardy last year. You see, Meggi went into labor on the same day Jake was in Charlotte to play a Thursday night game.

How he made it back to that game and still see the birth of his son. Well, that's a story only they can tell.

“Just getting blasted with phone calls, even the hotel phones ringing and which never happens. Someone's calling my room,” Jake said.

“I said I'm. I am in the hospital in labor. I'm looking at my contractions. There are two minutes apart. You need to get me to my husband's room,” Meggi said.

“We try to charter a private flight or something to get there. Nothing works. I got to jump in a car, and one of the security guys has to drive me to Atlanta,” Jake said.

“They're like, they're not bringing your water toys. Twenty minutes away and then, then you can have the epidural right before then,” Meggi said.

“She understood, hey, there's a time, this is our cut-off for when the baby has to come and Jake can make it back with just enough time to spare. Beckett's born. I get to hold him for about 10 minutes and hang out with her for another five. And it's. You got to go,” Jake said.

Now, Beckett is part of their lives.

Yes. He's not just watching the pair work out every day, but also part of those workouts, too.

Is he another NFL-bound Matthews? Jake knows if he follows his dad's blueprint for raising a son. Anything is possible.