How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft: Time, date and channels

LAS VEGAS — The 2022 NFL Draft is almost here and there are several ways to watch this year’s event.
The NFL Draft will be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas. The Draft Theater and Draft Experience will be located behind the High Roller and The LINQ, next to Caesars Forum.
What time is the 2022 NFL Draft?
Day 1, which includes Round 1, will begin at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 28.
Day 2, which includes Rounds 2-3, will start at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, April 29.
Day 3, which includes Rounds 4-7, will kick off at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, April 30.
Where can I watch the 2022 NFL Draft?
The NFL Draft will be broadcast live on the NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
The can also listen to the NFL Draft on Sirius XM, Westwood One and ESPN Radio.
How many picks will there be in the 2022 NFL Draft?
There are seven rounds which each of the 32 teams getting one pick in each. There are also compensatory picks which bring the total to 262 picks overall.
Which prospects are attending the 2022 NFL Draft?
These NFL hopefuls were invited the attend the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas
- Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
- Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
- Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
- Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
- Ickey Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
- Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
- Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
- Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
- Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan
- Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
- Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College
- George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
- Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
- Drake London, WR, USC
- Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
- Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
- Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
- Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
- Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
- Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
- Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
What is the first round order of the 2022 NFL Draft?
As of April 18, this is the order of the first round selections.
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Detroit Lions
- Houston Texans
- New York Jets
- New York Giants
- Carolina Panthers
- New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)
- Atlanta Falcons
- Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
- New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
- Washington Commanders
- Minnesota Vikings
- Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)
- Baltimore Ravens
- Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)
- New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)
- New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- New England Patriots
- Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)
- Arizona Cardinals
- Dallas Cowboys
- Buffalo Bills
- Tennessee Titans
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Green Bay Packers
- Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)