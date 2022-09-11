Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to be out several weeks with hand injury, Jerry Jones says

Backup Cooper Rush finished off the disastrous season opener for Dallas.

ARLINGTON, Texas — When it rains, it pours.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left Sunday night's season opener in the fourth quarter with a hand injury.

Prescott appeared to hurt his right hand after hitting it against a Bucs defender while throwing the ball.

When asked about his injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters after the game that Prescott will require surgery on his hand and that he'll be out several weeks.

Jones said Prescott will need surgery on a joint above his right thumb.

During a postgame news conference, head coach Mike McCarthy would only describe Prescott's injury as "significant."

With around five minutes left, backup quarterback Cooper Rush went in to finish off the disastrous game for Dallas.

The Cowboys lost 19-3.

It was an ugly night for Prescott as miscues and missed throws were the story of the Dallas offense. He finished with 134 yards and an interception.