How tall is Bryce Young? Alabama QB's height being debated heading into NFL Draft

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner's height is listed at 6 feet, but scouts are waiting for that to be verified at the NFL Combine.

HOUSTON — Could Bryce Young add his name to the “short list” of NFL quarterbacks who have found success in the league despite critics making a big deal of their height?

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner’s height has become an issue of debate as QB-needy teams look to potentially target the Alabama signal-caller heading into the 2023 NFL Draft which is in late April.

How tall is Bryce Young?

Bryce Young is listed as being 6 feet tall and weighing 194 pounds on his official profile on the University of Alabama Athletic Department’s website. Some athletic departments tend to embellish their football players’ measurements to entice scouts, but Young’s measurables will be verified at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

QB height debate

The debate over a top QB prospect’s height is not new and came up as recently as the 2019 NFL Draft when another Heisman Trophy winner was selected with the first overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals.

That year, Kyler Murray was the subject of debate with the former Oklahoma QB being listed as 5 feet 10 inches tall during his time with the Sooners. That measurement was then confirmed by scouts once they got a chance to see Murray in person at the NFL Combine before the draft.

While the jury may still be out on Murray’s pro career, he was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, selected to two Pro Bowls and led the Cardinals to the playoffs in 2021, their first appearance since 2015.

Who is the shortest QB in the NFL?

Currently, Kyler Murray is listed as the shortest starting QB in the league just below Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson who is listed at 5 feet 11 inches tall.

Who is the tallest QB in the NFL

Currently, Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers and Trevor Lawrence are the tallest starting QBs in the NFL at 6 feet 6 inches tall.

Who is the shortest QB drafted in the first round?

Kyler Murray also holds this distinction after being selected with the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Murray was also selected in the first round of the MLB Draft that year, becoming the only athlete to be selected in the first round of each draft.

Some of the best NFL QBS under 6 feet tall

Here is a look at some of the best QBs 6 feet and under in the Super Bowl era in no particular order:

Drew Brees, 6 feet: The likely Hall-of-Fame QB played in six Pro Bowls, won a Super Bowl and was named a Super Bowl MVP. He was selected in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft with the 32nd overall pick.

Len Dawson, 6 feet: The Hall-of Fame QB played in two Pro Bowl and led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl win and led them to another appearance. He was selected in the first round of the 1957 NFL Draft with the fifth pick.

Doug Flutie, 5 feet 10 inches: Made it to the Pro Bowl in 1998 and led the Buffalo Bills to two playoff berths, but no wins. He is most known for his college play, including winning the 1984 Heisman Trophy. He was selected in the 11th round of the 1985 NFL Draft with the 285th overall pick.

Sonny Jurgensen, 5 feet 11 inches: The Hall-of-Fame QB played in five Pro Bowls and led the league in passing yards five times in his time with the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington. He was selected in the fourth round of the 1957 NFL Draft with the 43rd overall pick.

Billy Kilmer, 6 feet: The former Washington QB made it to one Pro Bowl and is a member of the team’s Ring of Honor. He was selected in the first round of the 1961 NFL Draft with the fifth overall pick. He was selected in the first round of the AFL Draft that year.

Kyler Murray, 5 feet 10 inches: The former Heisman Trophy winner played in two Pro Bowls and led the Arizona Cardinals to a playoff berth in 2021. He was selected No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Fran Tarkenton, 6 feet: The Hall-of-Fame QB played in nine Pro Bowls and three Super Bowls. He once held most of the NFL passing records. He was selected in the third round of the 1961 NFL Draft. He was also selected in the fifth round of the AFL Draft.

Joe Theismann, 6 feet: The Hall-of-Fame QB played in two Pro Bowls and was the NFL MVP in 1983. He led Washington to a Super Bowl win and an appearance in another. He was selected in the fourth round of the 971 NFL Draft with the 99th overall pick.

Michael Vick, 6 feet: The No. 1 overall selection in the 2001 NFL Draft played in four Pro Bowls and was the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2010.