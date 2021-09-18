x
McCaskill, Ogbogu help Houston rout Grambling 45-0

Alton McCaskill ran 16 times and scored on 17- and 34-yard runs for Houston (2-1).
Houston running back Alton McCaskill, left, runs in to score in front of Grambling State defensive back Reyondous Estes (24) and tight end Seth Green (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

McCaskill ran 16 times and scored on 17- and 34-yard runs for Houston (2-1). Ike Ogbogu completed 14 of 22 passes for 196 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes to Nathaniel Dell, who finished with eight catches for 134 yards.

Marcus Jones scored on a 48-yard punt return for the Cougars. Ta’Zhawn Henry also had a touchdown run.

Grambling (1-2) was held to 102 yards of offense and was 0 of 14 on third-down conversions.