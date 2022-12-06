Aggie running back Devon Achane declares for NFL draft

Achane rushed for over 1100 yards in nearly 200 rushing attempts in the 2022 season.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M running back Devon Achane has announced on his Instagram Tuesday, Dec. 6 that he would be declaring for the NFL draft.

The junior out of Missouri City ranked third in the SEC with 110.2 rushing yards per game. Nationwide, that number ranks 16th. He also led the SEC with 161 all-purpose yards per game, good enough to be fourth nationally.

During Texas A&M's 38-23 upset over LSU in the final game of the regular season, Achane had his first 200-yard rushing performance of his career and his fifth 100-yard game this season. Following that game, Achane was also named SEC Offensive Player of the Week and Maxwell Award Player of the Week.

Other notable achievements include the MVP award in the 2020 Orange Bowl where the #5 Aggies at the time defeated the #13 North Carolina Tar Heels 41-27. He also is one of Texas A&M's fastest sprinters on the track, boasting a number of top times in both indoor and outdoor events.