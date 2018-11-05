HOUSTON – Tickets for the Western Conference Finals are now on sale Friday morning
The Rockets take on the Warriors in Game 1 Monday night and Game 2 Wednesday night at the Toyota Center.
Go Rockets!
Photos: Rockets fans flock to Toyota Center for Game 5 vs. Jazz
Houston Rockets fans arrived early to the Toyota Center for Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Utah Jazz on May 8, 2018.
