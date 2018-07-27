The Houston Rockets on Friday re-signed center Clint Capela to a 5-year deal, reportedly worth $90 million.

Capela was selected 25th overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2014 NBA Draft and was runner-up for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award this season. He averaged career-highs of 13.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.85 blocks last season and led the league in field goal percentage (.652). Capela ranked eighth in the league in rebounding and second in blocks.

Capela posted 42 double-doubles in 74 games last season. Houston was 25-2 when he scored at least 15 points; 11-0 when he scored 20 or more. The Rockets were 36-5 when he had at least two blocks; 21-0 when he had three or more.

