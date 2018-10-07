HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets announced Tuesday they have re-signed guard/forward Gerald Green.

Green originally signed with the Rockets on Dec. 28, 2017 and averaged 12.1 points over the remainder of the season. He hit the third-most 3-pointers of any reserve in the league over that span.

For the season, Green averaged 2.7 3-pointers made in 22.7 minutes per game. No other player in NBA history averaged more than 2.5 3FGM in fewer than 25.0 mpg in a single season.

Over the past seven seasons, Green averaged 10.8 ppg in 21.5 mpg. He is one of only five players with at least 400 games played over that span to have averaged at least 10.0 ppg in fewer than 22.0 mpg.

