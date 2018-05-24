HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets are asking for their fans' support in a pivotal Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.
The Rockets are set to host the Golden State Warriors after edging out a win in Game 4 Tuesday night in Oakland, Calif.
Tip-off is at 8 p.m. at the Toyota Center.
Thursday night's game is also significant as the senior students from Santa Fe High School will be on hand.
