HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets are asking for their fans' support in a pivotal Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Rockets are set to host the Golden State Warriors after edging out a win in Game 4 Tuesday night in Oakland, Calif.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. at the Toyota Center.

PREVIEW: Game 5 off the Western Conference Finals

Thursday night's game is also significant as the senior students from Santa Fe High School will be on hand.

The Rockets and Fertitta family will host the Santa Fe Senior Class, First Responders, & Santa Fe ISD at Game 5.



The Santa Fe High School Choir will perform the National Anthem.#Rockets will be wearing a jersey patch in honor of Santa Fe High School. pic.twitter.com/9rnFBeeA5C — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 23, 2018

Don't forget to show up early for the Lift-Off Party.

Don’t miss the @BudweiserUSA​ Lift-Off Party TOMORROW before Game 5!



🎶 Headlining: The Bayou City Brass Band & Rockets Entertainers



📍 @ToyotaCenter (LaBranch St. Entrance)

⏰ 5:30PM Party Starts

🚪 6:00PM Doors Open

🍺 6:00PM Happy Hour

🏀 8:00PM Tip-Off pic.twitter.com/mofLCRz5EF — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 23, 2018

Latest updates leading up to and during Game 5:

Houston, we can top that right?

They’re known as one of the loudest crowds in the NBA. I used my decibel meter to measure @warriors fans in Games 3 & 4 vs. @HoustonRockets. So, how loud are they? https://t.co/gYGVz8uqau #khou11 pic.twitter.com/O3vPeel8dU — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) May 24, 2018

Who do you got in Game 5?

POLL: Who will win tonight's pivotal Game 5 of the #WesternConferenceFinals? #RunAsOne — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) May 24, 2018

