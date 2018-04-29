HOUSTON - The Rockets jumped out to an early lead on the Jazz in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Even with a late push by the Jazz in the third quarter, the Rockets mostly made it look easy so far against the Jazz, winning the first game 110-96.

They led 86-68 after three quarters.

By halftime, the Rockets were dominating with a 64-39 lead. James Harden had a game-high 20 points in the first half with 12 of those coming in the first quarter.

No Gerald Green tonight (yes, he is on the bench). Luc Mbah a Moute is eating up those minutes. https://t.co/crUafhovxq — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) April 29, 2018

Rockets burned on transition defense on back-to-back possessions, but after a CP3 triple at the buzzer, Rockets back up by 18 going to the fourth. Rough game for Eric Gordon (0-5 FG). — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) April 29, 2018

How did Harden find the camera? 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/4YTqYRTrMa — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 29, 2018

Opening the 2nd round 💪.



After 1 #Rockets 34 l Jazz 21 pic.twitter.com/YK7yvBEWKk — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 29, 2018

#Astros Hall of Famer Craig Biggio takes the #Rockets "First Shot" today, and it just rimmed out. "I can't believe I didn't get that roll" pic.twitter.com/X6DPi1cZz2 — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) April 29, 2018

VIEWER POLL| Houston, Salt Lake City police chiefs wager steak dinner over Rockets-Jazz series. https://t.co/gd92yBIVnu What kind of steak should the winner receive? @ArtAcevedo @ChiefMikeBrown #HouNews #Rockets #RunAsOne — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) April 29, 2018

