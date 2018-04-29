HOUSTON - The Rockets jumped out to an early lead on the Jazz in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Even with a late push by the Jazz in the third quarter, the Rockets mostly made it look easy so far against the Jazz, winning the first game 110-96.
They led 86-68 after three quarters.
---
By halftime, the Rockets were dominating with a 64-39 lead. James Harden had a game-high 20 points in the first half with 12 of those coming in the first quarter.
