The top-seeded Houston Rockets look to even their Western Conference Finals series with the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night in Game 4 at Oracle Arena.

Game 4 is slated to tip off at 8 p.m. CST.

Follow along for live updates leading up to and during Game 4:

7:42 p.m. - The Rockets are ready to take the floor.

7:23 p.m. - The Rockets plan to honor the Santa Fe High School shooting victims at home during Game 5 at the Toyota Center, according to KHOU 11 Sports reporter Jason Bristol.

Source confirms @Rockets will be remembering victims of Santa Fe school shooting at Game 5 In Houston. Details are still be worked out but will likely include inviting school’s senior class, administrators, etc. #khou11 — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) May 23, 2018

6:37 p.m. - Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon is sitting courtside for Game 4.

6:14 p.m. - The Rockets have entered the building!

