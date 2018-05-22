The top-seeded Houston Rockets look to even their Western Conference Finals series with the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night in Game 4 at Oracle Arena.
Game 4 is slated to tip off at 8 p.m. CST.
Follow along for live updates leading up to and during Game 4:
7:42 p.m. - The Rockets are ready to take the floor.
7:23 p.m. - The Rockets plan to honor the Santa Fe High School shooting victims at home during Game 5 at the Toyota Center, according to KHOU 11 Sports reporter Jason Bristol.
6:37 p.m. - Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon is sitting courtside for Game 4.
6:14 p.m. - The Rockets have entered the building!
