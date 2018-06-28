Kyrie Irving hasn't forgotten how amazing LeBron James is.

Irving, the Boston Celtics point guard who played alongside James in Cleveland for three seasons before requesting a trade last summer, offered an interesting take on the NBA MVP conversation on Wednesday.

Making an appearance on New York's Hot 97 FM, Irving said he's happy for James Harden for finally landing his first MVP award, but added that his ex-teammate may have been more deserving depending on how you look at it.

"MVP is hard to gauge nowadays, because now you have the people's MVP and you have, like, the NBA's MVP," Irving said. "I think the people's MVP was definitely James (Harden), but the NBA MVP was definitely 'Bron. Easily."

Asked if he believes James deserved the award over Harden, Irving expanded his praise.

"If we're talking strictly based off stats, he checks every mark," Irving said. " ... He's incredible. He's incredible."

James, a four-time MVP who put together what was arguably the most impressive season of his career, received just 15 first-place votes for the award. Harden received 86.

