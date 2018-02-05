The Astros won a championship for Houston. Now it’s the Rockets’ turn.

The Rockets, who entered the playoffs as the No. 1 team in the NBA with a 65-17 record, beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in the first round. Now they face the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Houston has built a championship-caliber team around MVP candidate James Harden, which includes adding All-Star point guard Chris Paul in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers last summer. Native Houstonian Gerald Green has been a breakout star for the Rockets, and Clint Capela has showcased his skills on both ends of the court.

The Rockets now face a team they defeated in all four meetings during the regular season. Going into Wednesday night, Houston leads the Western Conference Semifinals series 1-0 against Utah.

WESTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

Game 1 – April 29, 2018: Rockets 110, Jazz 96

Game 2 – 7 p.m. May 2, 2018 at Houston

Game 3 – 9:30 p.m. May 4, 2018 at Utah

Game 4 – 7 p.m. May 6, 2018 at Utah

Game 5 – TBD May 8, 2018 at Houston

Game 6 – TBD May 10, 2018 at Utah

Game 7 – TBD May 14, 2018 at Houston

Season series: Rockets won 4-0

ROUND 2, GAME 1

Harden's 41 points lead Rockets over Jazz in Game 1

By Kristie Rieken, Associated Press

James Harden scored 41 points and the Houston Rockets raced out to a huge lead and sailed to a 110-96 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday.

Houston was up by 25 at halftime behind 34 points combined from Harden and Chris Paul. The Jazz, who didn't wrap up their first-round series with Oklahoma City until late Friday night, looked sluggish and struggled to keep pace with the energy of the top-seeded Rockets, who haven't played since eliminating Minnesota on Wednesday.

It was Houston's fourth straight win by 10 or more points this postseason, and the Rockets have won their five games against the Jazz by an average of 16.8 points.

Harden, who also had seven assists and eight rebounds, picked up where he left off in the regular season against the Jazz when he averaged 34.3 points, led by a 56-point performance in a 137-110 win in November that set a career-high he has since bested.

The Jazz got 21 points each from rookie Donovan Mitchell and Jae Crowder while playing without starting point guard Ricky Rubio, who sat with a strained left hamstring. It was a significant blow after he averaged 14 points, 7.3 rebounds and seven assists in the first round.

Read more here.

Photos: Rockets dominate Jazz in Game 1 of Western Conference Semifinals

Photos: Rockets dominate Jazz in Game 1 of Western Conference Semifinals Apr 29, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) drives with the ball against Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) during the first quarter in game one of the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports 01 / 16 Apr 29, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) drives with the ball against Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) during the first quarter in game one of the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports 01 / 16

--

FIRST ROUND

Game 1 – Rockets 104, Timberwolves 101

Game 2 – Rockets 102, Timberwolves 82

Game 3 – Timberwolves 121, Rockets 105

Game 4 – Rockets 119, Timberwolves 100

Game 5 – Rockets 122, Timberwolves 104

Season series: Rockets won 4-0

ROUND 1, GAME 5

Capela scores 26 as Rockets eliminate Wolves with 122-104 win

By Kristie Rieken, Associated Press

Clint Capela had 26 points and 15 rebounds, James Harden added 24 points and the Houston Rockets pulled away in the third quarter to get another lopsided win and eliminate the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 122-104 victory in Game 5 of the first-round series Wednesday night.

The top-seeded Rockets are headed to the second round for the second year in a row after taking care of the eighth-seeded Timberwolves. Minnesota was in the postseason for the first time since 2004.

Houston will await the winner of the Utah-Oklahoma City series, which the Jazz lead 3-2 after the Thunder rallied from a big deficit Wednesday night to avoid elimination.

After scoring 22 points in Houston's 50-point third quarter in a Game 4 blowout Monday night, Harden poured in half of Houston's 30 points in the third quarter on Wednesday night to put the Rockets up for good. His 15 third-quarter points matched Minnesota's output in the frame and he finished with 12 assists.

Read more here.

Photos: Rockets advance to Western Conference Semifinals with win over Timberwolves

Photos: Rockets advance to Western Conference Semifinals with win over Timberwolves Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in game five of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports 01 / 12 Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in game five of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports 01 / 12

ROUND 1, GAME 4

Harden, Rockets soar past Wolves 119-100 with 50-point 3rd

By Associated Press

James Harden gave Houston quite the jump-start with 22 of the team's 50 points in the third quarter, as the Rockets cruised past the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-100 on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Chris Paul scored 15 of his 25 points in the near-record third for the Rockets, who turned a 50-49 halftime edge into a 31-point advantage after the torrid 12-minute span. The only team in the history of the NBA playoffs with more points in one quarter was the Los Angeles Lakers, who scored 51 points in the fourth on March 31, 1962, in a loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Clint Capela added 14 points and 17 rebounds, Eric Gordon finally got going with 18 points off the bench and the Rockets easily recovered from their rough start.

Read more here.

ROUND 1, GAME 3

Butler, Towns lead T-wolves past Rockets 121-105 in Game 3

By Jim Vertuno, Associated Press

Jimmy Butler hit four 3-pointers among his 28 points and Karl-Anthony Towns snapped back from a bad start to the series with 18 points and 16 rebounds, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves past the Houston Rockets 121-105 in Game 3 on Saturday night for their first postseason victory in 14 years.

Jeff Teague scored 23 points and Andrew Wiggins pitched in 20 points with another four 3-pointers, helping the Timberwolves match the fire-away Rockets from behind the arc and cruise down the stretch behind a 50 percent shooting performance.

Derrick Rose added 17 points off the bench for the Wolves, who will try to even the series with a win in Game 4 on Monday night.

James Harden led the way with 29 points, but Chris Paul fouled out with 17 points and the Rockets went just 15 for 41 from 3-point range.

On to Game 4... pic.twitter.com/zaiLOSnXpI — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 22, 2018

Read more here.

ROUND 1, GAME 2

Paul, Green help Rockets rout Timberwolves 102-82 in Game 2

By Associated Press

Chris Paul had 27 points and Gerald Green came off the bench to score 21 as the Houston Rockets used a huge second quarter to cruise to a 102-82 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night that gave them a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Houston fell behind early, but went on top for good with a 37-point second quarter, powered by four 3-pointers from Green, and the Wolves didn't threaten again.

"This moment I'm living right now is everything I dreamed about since I was 5 or 6 years old. It's about winning a championship & bringing a championship to Houston. We still have a long way to go, but I feel focused & locked in on my dream." - Gerald Green pic.twitter.com/jTEf3XTiRe — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 19, 2018

The top-seeded Rockets won the opener by three behind a 44-point performance from James Harden on a night when most of the team struggled offensively. Things were much different on Wednesday when Harden had just 12 points as one of four Rockets who finished in double figures.

Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns had another disappointing game, scoring all of his five points in the first quarter, after being criticized for finishing with eight in the series opener. The All-Star big man went to the bench with about seven minutes left in the third quarter and didn't return. Jamal Crawford scored 16 points for the eighth-seeded Timberwolves, who are in the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

Read more here.

Photos: Rockets defeat Timberwolves 102-82 in Round 1, Game 2 of NBA Playoffs

Photos: Rockets defeat Timberwolves 102-82 in Round 1, Game 2 of NBA Playoffs Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) reacts after scoring a basket during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game two of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports 01 / 22 Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) reacts after scoring a basket during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game two of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports 01 / 22

ROUND 1, GAME 1

Harden scores 44 points, Rockets beat Wolves 104-101

By Associated Press

James Harden scored 44 points and powered a big fourth-quarter run that allowed the Houston Rockets to outlast the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-101 on Sunday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

Minnesota scored four straight points to get within 3 with about 30 seconds left. Chris Paul added two free throws after that for Houston, but a tip-in by Karl-Anthony Towns got Minnesota back within 3. After a bad pass by Paul gave the Timberwolves a chance to tie it with 1.5 seconds left, Jimmy Butler's shot was short.

The Timberwolves had a one-point lead with about seven minutes left when Houston used a 9-0 run, with the last seven points from Harden, to make it 94-86 with about four minutes to go. Harden, who also had a steal in that span, capped the run with a 3-pointer that prompted Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau to call a timeout.

Jeff Teague ended Minnesota's scoring drought with two free throws after the timeout and added a 3-point play after a basket by Harden. Harden made another shot to give him 11 straight points for Houston before another basket by Teague.

Read more here.

Photos: Top 11 James Harden photos from Game 1

Top 11 James Harden photos from Game 1 Apr 15, 2018: Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) reacts after scoring a basket during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first game of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports 01 / 11 Apr 15, 2018: Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) reacts after scoring a basket during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first game of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports 01 / 11

© 2018 KHOU