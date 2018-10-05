The buildup for this series truly began in February, with some pointed comments from Golden State's Draymond Green.

Or in October, when Houston won at Golden State on ring night.

Or in June, when the Rockets landed Chris Paul.

Whenever it started, however it started, it's clear that this is the series that the NBA-watching world wanted. Western Conference finals, Golden State versus Houston, Game 1 on Monday on the Rockets' home floor. Series winner to the NBA Finals, series loser will undoubtedly feel like they let a championship ring slip away.

"They got us. We got them," Green said. "Got to go out there and play. We'll see who better."

After more than 10 months of playing, posturing and some pontificating, it really is that simple.

This Rockets team was assembled — the key being the trade for Paul last summer — with hopes of unseating the reigning champion Warriors from their perch atop the NBA. So far, so good. Houston set a franchise record with 65 wins in the regular season, went 2-1 against the Warriors in games that were hyped at the time though seem meaningless now, and has the likely MVP in James Harden.

But how this Houston season will be remembered hinges largely on the outcome of this series.

"Everybody at the beginning of the year thinks they've got a chance to be here," Houston's P.J. Tucker said. "Everybody talks about winning. Everybody talks about fighting for a championship. ... We really believed it. We're really fighting to get there. This is not a game. Everybody takes their job serious."

He's right on all counts, particularly on the talking.

