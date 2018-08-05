OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — George Springer went 6 for 6 with a home run to match a Houston record as the Astros routed the Oakland Athletics 16-2 on Monday night.

Last year's World Series MVP doubled and scored in the first inning, hit a three-run homer in the second and then singled and scored in the fourth. Needing a triple for the cycle, he reached on infield singles in the fifth and seventh before adding a fourth single up the middle in the ninth.

Springer's batting average jumped from .264 to .292. He became the second player in team history to go 6 for 6 and the first to do it in a nine-inning game.

Marwin Gonzalez also went deep and matched his career high of five RBIs. Dallas Keuchel (2-5) yielded one run and five hits over eight innings.

Oakland lefty Brett Anderson (0-1) failed to make it out of the fourth in his first start at the Coliseum in an A's uniform since Sept. 22, 2013. Anderson allowed seven earned runs and 10 hits.

