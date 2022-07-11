Parking garage hat toss on repeat at 2022 Astros World Series Parade

The parking garage hat toss is becoming a World Series Parade tradition for Astros fans.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — It wouldn't be an Astros World Series parade without a cap being tossed up several floors of a parking garage.

One of the most iconic moments from the 2017 World Series parade was a baseball cap being thrown floor to floor of a parking garage after someone dropped it. The video went viral because it captured the heart of Houston — strangers coming together to help those in need.

Astros fans kept with tradition during the 2022 World Series parade. KHOU 11 viewer Christian Aleman recorded fans tossing a cap up a parking garage that appeared to be 10 to 11 stories tall. As the cap made it up each floor, fans cheered.

It took a few tries, but the cap did make it to the top.

"It's a tradition at this point," said a Twitter user responding to Aleman's video.

The 2022 Astros World Series Parade was a huge success.

The parade was thrown less than 48 hours after the Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games of the World Series. The route stretched 1.7 miles of downtown Houston with every corner and block filled with a sea of blue and orange worn by Astros fans. In fact, the streets of Houston were filled with hundreds of thousands of fans hours before the parade kicked off.

The route was different this year, going along only Smith Street instead of making turns and doubling back. But the celebratory atmosphere was very familiar.