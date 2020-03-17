HOUSTON — Astros pitcher Justin Verlander had surgery on his right groin Tuesday, Astros General Manager James Click announced.

He is expected to be out for approximately six weeks.

Verlander suffered a “mild lat strain" during spring training. He said he suffered this same injury in 2015, but this most recent injury is not as bad.

His first start in Spring Training was delayed until March 3 due to discomfort in his groin. He ended up with only two starts this Spring, posting a 3.86 ERA in 4.2 innings of work with four strikeouts.

“Initially, the hope was that physical therapy would be the proper course of action,” Astros General Manager James Click announced. “However, after a recent setback in his rehab, the medical staff recommended that a surgical procedure.”

Since being acquired by Houston on July 31, 2017, Verlander has not missed a start, leading the Majors in both wins (46) and innings pitched (513.0) in that span.

