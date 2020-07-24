Astros train conductor, fans ready for season opener

With no fans being allowed inside the stadium, the team is having to improvise, creating custom cutouts of fans to fill the seats.

HOUSTON — The Astros will finally got to play at Minute Maid Park for the home opener. There are no fans allowed in the stadium, except for one.

Bobby Dynamite maybe has the best seat in the house, but this season, his may also be the only occupied seat in the ballpark.

“I've been socially distant in baseball for the last 20 years, so being up there by myself is not that big of a deal," Dynamite said.

Bobby Dynamite sees it all, perched atop the train.

“Just like the fans and the players, I want to be back at the ballpark. I want to be back on the train and rooting for the Astros," Dynamite said.

But this year, he’ll probably be the only fan to see every play in person.

“I never lose sight of how lucky I am to get to do what I do, not just this year of all years, but over the past 20 seasons," Dynamite said.

And to fill the void, fans are having to find another way to watch.

They’re showing their support from home with the whole family, from the kids to the pups. And even though the party can’t be at the park this season, the game is what you make it, masks and all.

And for Dynamite, he knows without fans, this season will look and sound very different.

“They’re such an integral part of the game," Dynamite said.

But says he’ll do his part to make us proud.