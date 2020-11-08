Astros hitting coach Cintrón receives 20-game suspension, Laureano six

OAKLAND, Calif — Houston Astros hitting coach Álex Cintrón has received a 20-game suspension and a fine for his role in a benches-clearing brawl at Oakland.
Cintrón’s suspension is the longest for an on-field transgression in 15 years, since Texas pitcher Kenny Rogers received 20 games for his altercation with two cameramen in 2005.
In addition, Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano was given a six-game suspension and a fine.
Cintrón released the following statement on his suspension:
“I accept MLB’s suspension and will learn from this. Although I never referenced Ramon’s mother, my actions were inappropriate. I apologize for my part in Sunday’s unfortunate incident. As coaches, we are held to a higher standard and should be an example to the players. Hopefully, other coaches will learn from my mistake so that this never happens again in the future.”