HOUSTON (AP) - Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning off angry closer Ken Giles to spoil a splendid outing by Justin Verlander, and the New York Yankees beat the Houston Astros 4-0 on Tuesday night after Jordan Montgomery's start was cut off by tightness in his left elbow.

Verlander allowed tied a career-high by striking out 14 and allowed just three hits - all singles - in eight innings. Giles (0-1) took over and took one on the chin - he punched himself on the face as he walked off the mound.

Aaron Judge singled to start the ninth for New York's first hit since the third inning. Didi Gregorius doubled to the gap in left field before Sanchez's home run sailed over the fence in center field for a 3-0 lead.

Aaron Hicks followed with single to chase Giles. An emotional Giles punched himself in the chest with his still-gloved right hand while walking off the field before moving the glove to his left hand and landing a shot to his face. He arrived in the dugout, picked up a bat and slammed it down, then kicked it before retreating to the clubhouse.

Tyler Austin scored on a wild pitch by Will Harris with two outs.

Houston had won seven straight at home against Yankees, including last year's AL Championship Series. This was the first time in seven games New York scored more than one run at Minute Maid Park.

New York used five relievers when Montgomery came out after one inning and seven pitches but the Yankees wound up pitching their first shutout this season. The 25-year-old left-hander appeared to wince after a pitch and shook his arm. The team said Montgomery will return to New York on Wednesday to be evaluated by team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad.

This was the sixth start this season for Montgomery, who is 2-0 with a 3.62 ERA.

Domingo German, who could take over Montgomery's starting spot, scattered four hits over four innings, Chad Green pitched the sixth, Dellin Betances yielded one hit and struck out three in the seventh and David Robertson (2-1) retired the first two batters of the eighth before a single by Jose Altuve. Robertson struck out Carlos Correa to end the inning, and Aroldis Chapman struck out the side in the ninth.

Verlander, who lowered his ERA to 1.13, pitched around a pair of singles in the second inning and gave up a bunt single to Gregorius with two outs in the third. He retired the next 16 batters, striking out nine.

Verlander fanned 14 for the third time, then first since an outing against the Yankees on Aug. 6, 2012. He struck out 13 in a complete-game win in Game 2 of last October's ALCS.

Austin was back in the lineup after serving a four-game suspension for charging the mound against the Red Sox last month.

YANKEES MOVES

New York sent OF Clint Frazier to Triple-A Scranton from Class A Tampa on Tuesday. ... The Yankees agreed to a minor league contract with RHP David Hale, who will report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

UP NEXT

Yankees: Luis Severino (4-1, 2.61 ERA) will start for New York on Wednesday night. He allowed five hits and three runs in seven innings of his last start but did not factor in the decision in New York's 4-3 win over the Angels in 10 innings.

Astros: Dallas Keuchel (1-4, 4.00) is scheduled to start for Houston on Wednesday. The left-hander is 4-2 with a 1.41 ERA in six regular season starts against the Yankees, and is 2-1 with a 2.04 ERA in three playoff starts against them.

