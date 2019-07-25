HOUSTON — The Houston Astros announced Thursday that six of the remaining gate giveaways will be available to all fans, not just the few thousand who get there early. And the giveaways are sweet!

“We wanted to provide our fans with as many opportunities to take home one of our exclusive promotional items,” Astros President Reid Ryan said. “With jerseys and bobbleheads being the fan-favorite items, fans will now have the chance to take home a Nolan Ryan Replica Rainbow Jersey and four bobbleheads over the next two months.”

Starting with the Nolan Ryan Replica Rainbow Jersey on Aug. 2, fans will now have multiple opportunities to attend a game in August or September and take home an exclusive gate giveaway.

Fans must have a ticket to each designated game in order to receive the gate giveaway item.

Dates with “All Fans” gate giveaways

Aug. 2 vs. Seattle Mariners - Nolan Ryan Replica Shoulder Rainbow Jersey, presented by Houston Methodist

presented by Houston Methodist Aug. 6 vs. Colorado Rockies - TOPPS Baseball Cards, presented by TOPPS

Aug.21 vs. Detroit Tigers - Josh Reddick ‘On Base’ Bobblehead, presented by Veritex Community Bank

presented by Veritex Community Bank Sept. 7 vs. Seattle Mariners- Justin Verlander Bobblehead , presented by Chevron

, presented by Chevron Sept. 18 vs. Texas Rangers - Michael Brantley ‘Batting’ Bobblehead, presented by Gallery Furniture

presented by Gallery Furniture Sept. 21 vs. Los Angeles Angels - Carlos Correa ‘Puerto Rico Flag’ Bobblehead, presented by Exclusive Furniture

Tickets can be purchased online at www.astros.com/tickets or by phone, toll free, at 1-877-9ASTROS (1-877-927-8767).

As a reminder regarding tickets, all fans must either have their printed tickets in hand or utilize the MLB Ballpark App on their mobile devices to access Minute Maid Park and any Astros Street Fests. PDFs, screenshots or any photos of tickets on a mobile device will NOT be accepted, and the Astros will not be able to print tickets on-site.

