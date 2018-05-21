On Friday morning, 10 people were killed at Santa Fe High School when a teenager opened fire before classes began.

Thirteen other people were wounded, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said during an afternoon news conference.

The shooting at the school outside of Houston was at the top of everyone's mind, and Astros manager A.J. Hinch used his media availability before the team's Friday night game against the Cleveland Indians to address the tragedy — and made a call for change.

"I don't have the words. I'm here in front of a bunch of cameras trying to make people feel better when I don't think the situation should ever happen. There's no reason for our schools to be combat zones," Hinch said.

"It's turning that way ... we started the season with a conversation like this in Florida, and now we're talking about it in our own city and it's going to be a different city, and then another city and then another city.

"Thoughts and prayers are great. They're not fixing the problem. Until we fix the problem, whether it's how we believe in ... whether it's guns, safety, security.

"I want answers, I don't want to offer any more condolences, I want to find answers."

© 2018 USATODAY.COM