HOUSTON -- Five Houston Astros have been named to the American League All-Star roster.

Second baseman Jose Altuve, who is making his sixth All-Star appearance and fifth consecutive, was selected as a starter.

Since ace pitcher Justin Verlander is set to pitch next Sunday (two days before the game), he will be replaced by Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer. Houston pitcher Gerrit Cole was also named to the All-Star roster.

Other Astros getting the nod are outfielder George Springer and third baseman Alex Bregman. It's the second All-Star selection for Springer. Bregman will be making his All-Star debut.

The game is set for Tuesday, July 17 in Washington D.C.'s Nationals Park.

