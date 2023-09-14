Anthony Richardson vs. C.J Stroud rivalry kicks off Sunday between Texans and Colts

Richardson and Stroud will have many battles during their NFL careers as AFC South opponents, with the first chapter beginning on Sunday.

HOUSTON — Sunday's game between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts is far from the headliner in the early slot of Week 2, but it does have an extremely appealing matchup between two rookie quarterbacks in C.J Stroud and Anthony Richardson.

Locked on Colts host Jake Arthur and Locked on Texans host John Hickman broke down the matchup on a crossover episode of the two shows, with Hickman believing Houston's Week 1 matchup against Lamar Jackson helped them prepare for Richardson's skill set.

"Houston had a very good opportunity to get a glimpse of what Anthony Richardson can be [by facing] Lamar Jackson," Hickman said. "Athletically Houston had a great opportunity this previous Sunday to figure out what they can do to stop those type of quarterbacks."

Jackson didn't have his strongest game against the Texans, throwing for only 169 yards and no touchdowns while rushing for just 38 yards on the ground, although Baltimore did coast to a pretty easy 25-9 victory.

Richardson turned a lot of heads with his Week 1 performance, completing 24 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 40 yards and a score in his team's loss to Jacksonville.

Stroud had similar production, with 28 completions and 242 passing yards, but he was unable to find the end zone as his team was forced to settle for three field goals in the loss.