Ex-Oiler pulls gun on general manager: Strange but true

There are not enough spots for everyone. That’s the unfortunate reality of an NFL training camp. But when does releasing a player become…dangerous?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Scouts are the unsung heroes of any sports franchise. Especially in this case.

The date: Nov. 26, 1968. A wide receiver named Charles Lockhart walks into the office of Houston Oilers general manager Don Klosterman and asks, “Where’s my money?”

Before we move on, you should know this: Charles Lockhart suffered a shoulder injury during training camp. He was released after the injury healed.

Lockhart claims he’s still unable to play football.

Now, back to Don Klosterman’s office.

Lockhart is adamant the Oilers owe him $13,000. After a long discussion, he’s tired of talking. Pulls out a loaded pistol and points it within three feet of Klosterman’s face.

In the room, as well? A scout named Tom Williams. He lunges at Lockhart and wrestles the gun away.

Lockhart is later arrested, but his version? He ‘handed over’ the gun, a claim he makes to a reporter from the Associated Press, and Klosterman “knew I wasn’t going to shoot him.”

Three months later, Lockhart is sentenced to 90 days in jail for carrying a pistol. A charge of threatening Klosterman’s life is dropped at the GM’s request.

“It looked like a cannon,” said Klosterman of the pistol, according to UPI and other news outlets.

The man who came to his rescue?