Current and former Houston Texans' players show support for Bills' safety Damar Hamlin

HOUSTON — Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night during the team's game against Cincinnati. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the NFL.

As Hamlin was down on the field, the stadium went silent. Players consoled each other and prayed together. On social media, the reaction was instant from players and teams around the NFL.

The Buffalo Bills tweeted some of the reaction.

There was also plenty of reaction from current and former Houston Texans players. Below are some of the reaction was saw on social media.

The game is not important.



Damar Hamlin’s life is important.



Please be ok. Please.



🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 3, 2023

Prayers for Damar 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Please let him be ok.... — Chester M. Pitts, II (@ChesterPitts) January 3, 2023

This hurts my heart 😢 Prayers Up Man ‼️ — Phillip Dorsett II (@Dorsett_4) January 3, 2023

This game needs to be cancel. More than football we talking about a young man life and health. All prayers to mr. Hamlin and his family. — Vince Wilfork (@wilfork75) January 3, 2023

God heal him in the name of Jesus!!! Cover him Jesus!! — Christian Kirksey (@Kirko58) January 3, 2023

Prayers up for Hamlin. LORD send your angels 🏹 — Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) January 3, 2023

D. Ham🙏🏾, praying continuously God please cover him! — OJ Howard (@TheRealOjHoward) January 3, 2023