Current and former Houston Texans' players show support for Bills' safety Damar Hamlin

HOUSTON — Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night during the team's game against Cincinnati. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the NFL.
As Hamlin was down on the field, the stadium went silent. Players consoled each other and prayed together. On social media, the reaction was instant from players and teams around the NFL.
The Buffalo Bills tweeted some of the reaction.
There was also plenty of reaction from current and former Houston Texans players. Below are some of the reaction was saw on social media.