By the numbers: 2022 Texas high school football preview

There is nothing like high school football in the state of Texas. The 2022 season? Here's what's ahead by the numbers.

HOUSTON — The fans. The bands.

Xs and Os leading to long touchdown throws.

10

Starting with 10. It's the preseason national ranking for North Shore by the website, MaxPreps.com. It's the highest ranking for a team from the Houston area. It comes as no surprise, really, as the Mustangs are defending state champs in 6A and are led by quarterback Kaleb Bailey.

25

At No. 25 in that preseason poll is another local powerhouse, the Katy Tigers.

103

The next number? 103. This season marks 103 years in a row in which Bay City plays El Campo. It's the oldest such streak in Texas. El Campo, now led by star running back Reuben Owens, a Louisville commit, has won 15 of the last 16 meetings. This year's game is on Oct. 7.

7

Speaking of seven, Katy Paetow defensive lineman David Hicks Jr. is the seventh-best prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports.com. David, or D.J., is 6-4 and 270 pounds. He has yet to announce his college choice. All the attention doesn't seem to faze him, though.

"I try to stay as humble as possible because the journey's not done," Hicks Jr. said. "I'm only in high school. I haven't reached college yet, so I always try to stay humble and learn."

Yeah, he's good.

6

And from seven, we go to six. Paetow is moving up a classification to 6A after winning the state championship in 5A. The Panthers have a new coach, as well, in Lonnie Teagle, who's replacing B.J. Gotte, who is now running the program at Pearland High School.

1