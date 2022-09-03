'Ring the bell': Bloodwork shows Dick Vitale is cancer-free

He had undergone lymphoma treatments in Sarasota.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Dick Vitale just got great news at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

After analyzing his bloodwork, his doctor gave him the all-clear to ring the bell marking the end of his current cancer treatments.

In a tweet announcing the milestone, the sportscasting legend described the moment as his own personal March Madness championship. In a brief statement, Vitale thanked his medical team, ESPN colleagues, family members and everyone who has sent him prayers and support.

> Editor's Note: The video above is from a prior story.

The 82-year-old has been on a long road to recovery. In October, he was diagnosed with cancer for the second time. He underwent lymphoma treatments in Sarasota – unrelated to his prior melanoma diagnosis.

Vitale underwent chemo at SMH's brand new Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute Oncology Tower. He has consistently praised the staff there.

In November, the sports personality briefly returned to the airwaves following cancer treatments. But, he stopped calling games again on Dec. 12 because of inflammation in his throat.

He underwent vocal cord surgery for precancerous dysplasia in February.

A March pet scan showed no more cancer. Thursday's news marks the follow-up confirmation.

Through it all, the Sarasota native has stayed strong with an outpouring of support from the public. The college basketball icon appeared in March at the Southeastern Conference Tournament, where he was recognized for his contributions to the sport. He was given a basketball signed by the SEC's 14 coaches ahead of the first of two semifinal games at Amalie Arena in Tampa. He walked out to a standing ovation.

Sports Writer Mark Long, with the Associated Press, contributed to this report.