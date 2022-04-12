TCU QB Max Duggan named Heisman Trophy finalist

Duggan led the Horned Frogs to a 12-1 record and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

FORT WORTH, Texas — As the dream season for TCU continues into the College Football Playoff, Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan is up for the most prestigious award in college football.

Duggan on Monday was named one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, which honors the most outstanding player in college football. Duggan is the first TCU player to be named a finalist since running back LaDainian Tomlinson in 2000.

Joining Duggan as finalists are Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud and USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

The winner will be announced on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Duggan helped lead the Horned Frogs to a 12-1 record and a spot in the College Football Playoff. TCU becomes the first Texas school and Big 12 school other than Oklahoma to make the playoff.

Duggan led the Big 12 in passing yards (3,321) and touchdown passes (30). He is also ninth in the nation in passing efficiency with a 165.5 rating.

A Heisman win wouldn't be the first trophy earned by Duggan in his stellar senior season. Already this fall, the TCU quarterback has been named the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner, the Big 12 offensive player of the year and a first-team All-Big 12 selection.

The Horned Frogs will face the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31 for a chance at the College Football Playoff championship game.

Duggan came to Fort Worth from Council Bluffs, Iowa, where he was a four-star prospect and won the Iowa Gatorade High School Player of the Year Award.