Funeral today for former University of Houston basketball star Reggie Chaney

HOUSTON — A funeral service will be held today for former University of Houston star Reggie Chaney. The service will be in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Chaney is originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, and moved to Texas in eighth grade, according to his online obituary.
You can watch the funeral service online here. The service begins at 11 a.m.
Chaney was found dead in North Texas on August 21 at 23 years old.
Reggie Chaney's death
According to Arlington police, a man who was identified as Chaney was found unresponsive in a bedroom at a home. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Arlington police said they don't know how Chaney died, but at this point, it doesn't appear foul play was involved.
Chaney, a forward, played two seasons for the Arkansas Razorbacks before transferring to UH, where he played three more seasons and was part of the Cougars' 2021 Final Four run. He played in 104 games for Houston, his last of which was during their most recent NCAA Tournament run.
Chaney was named the Sixth Man of the Year in the American Athletic Conference earlier this year. Back in March, his coach, Kelvin Sampson, talked about the role Chaney played on a team that spent time as the No. 1-ranked team in the country.
"I’ve always said, 'Reggie, you’re my security blanket,'" Sampson said. "Some days when it’s hot, I may not need you, but if there’s a little bit of a chill in the air, it’s good to know I’ve got that blanket there."
On Tuesday, Houston head basketball coach Kelvin Sampson released the following statement.
"First in his family to graduate from college.
Reached his dream of signing a professional basketball contract.
He was leaving Monday, Aug. 28th for Greece.
A Son
A Grandson
A Brother
The ultimate teammate
The Identity of our Cougar Basketball Culture
A winner
Thank you, God, for allowing Reggie to come into our lives.
Rest easy Reg. Your legacy will live on forever.
I love you and will miss you dearly."
About a week ago, an agency that represents basketball players reported that Chaney was heading to Greece to play his rookie season for Psychiko B.C.
After news of Chaney's death, condolences started coming in.