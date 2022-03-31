Dana Holgorsen agrees to contract extension with UH through 2027

Holgorsen's third season with the Coogs was highlighted by 11 consecutive victories and an appearance in the AAC title game.

HOUSTON — University of Houston football head coach Dana Holgorsen has agreed to a contract extension through the 2027 season, Houston Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman formally announced Thursday morning.

The six-year extension comes fresh off UH's record-setting 2021 season.

Holgorsen's third season with the Coogs was highlighted by 11 consecutive victories, an appearance in The American Championship Game and Birmingham Bowl victory against the Auburn Tigers.

"We're excited about where we are and the direction we're headed," Pezman said. "Getting Dana locked up for six years ahead of our conference transition was important for continuity. We look forward to our future with Dana at the helm."

UH's 12-plus win season in 2021 was its third in program history. The Cougars were one of six teams nationally ranked inside the top 20 in both points per game (35.9) and opponent points per game (20.4).

"This is a long-term commitment," Holgorsen said. "I am extremely appreciative for the leadership and investment from Tilman Fertitta, Renu Khator and Chris Pezman. I can't tell you how excited I am to be at the University of Houston for the foreseeable future."

Through his career, Holgorsen has coached 22 All-Americans, 11 national award winners and 14 national award finalists. In his three seasons at UH, four Cougars have been selected in the NFL Draft including one first-round pick.

Holgorsen arrived at UH following eight seasons as head coach at West Virginia where he led the Mountaineers to seven bowl games. The Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, native closed his tenure as the program's second-winningest head coach behind a record of 61-41.