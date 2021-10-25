Astros ace injured, won't be able to pitch in World Series

McCullers was injured in the ALDS against the White Sox and didn't pitch in the ALCS against the Red Sox. Now, he's out for the World Series against the Braves.

HOUSTON — Lance McCullers Jr. won’t pitch in the World Series for the Houston Astros because of a forearm strain.

After a career-high 13 wins during the regular season, when he also had a 3.16 ERA and 185 strikeouts, McCullers got hurt in the AL Division Series. He pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings in a Game 1 victory over the Chicago White Sox but let after four innings in Game 4 with what the team said was forearm tightness.

"It is what it is. I can't do anything about it," McCullers said while talking with the media Monday. “The worst thing is that I can’t be there for the team."

McCullers, who was left off the AL Championship Series roster, said Monday that he and the team have known there was less than a 1% chance of him getting back for the World Series, but there was no need to write him off until they had to.

The right-hander said the type of strain he has usually means six to eight weeks before picking up a ball and throwing.

“Tried to push it as far as we could, just couldn’t make it back to throwing,” he said.