After three weeks of firefighting, the bushfire on Australia's famous Kangaroo Island has been contained, according to multiple reports.

7News Australia reported that firefighters will remain active in the area over the coming days to make sure gusty winds to not break the containment.

"Crews have worked tirelessly to ensure that the fire edge has been blacked out and secured," the South Australian Country Fire Service told the news outlet.

The area's tourism commission says the island is ready for visitors again.

According to the tourism association, Kangaroo Island is located in South Australia. It has "sea-lions basking on white beaches, koalas dozing in lofty eucalypts, pelicans soaring over shimmering lagoons... Kangaroo Island is surprisingly diverse - a pristine wilderness, a place of beauty and a place of escape."

