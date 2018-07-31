BAYTOWN, Texas - A Baytown Police K9 officer was stabbed with a makeup brush as officers tried to serve a warrant at a home on Tuesday.

Officers were serving the warrant on drug suspects and were trying to speak with two people living inside a travel trailer on Flamingo Bright Street.

A man came out of the trailer but the woman inside refused to. Officers told the woman, Abigail Martinez, they would send in a K9 if she didn't come out.

When Martinez refused again, the K9 went into the home and as he approached her, she stabbed him in each eye with an eyebrow brush, officers said.

Martinez was reportedly wrapped up in blankets to avoid being bitten.

The dog was taken to the vet and was treated. Baytown PD said he suffered no major injuries and was back on the job later in the day.

Martinez has been charged with interfering with a police service dog.

"X" the K9 who was stabbed on Tuesday.

Baytown Police Department

© 2018 KHOU