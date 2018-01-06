Even though his beloved Houston Rockets have been eliminated from the NBA Playoffs, Texas Senator Ted Cruz still has basketball on the brain.

After Jimmy Kimmel mocked him on his TV show, Cruz proposed a way for the men to settle their beef: a one-on-one basketball game. The proposed game even has a charitable angle. Kimmel quickly accepted the challenge, and then things got weird.

.@jimmykimmel All right, Big Guy...you talk a good game. You besmirched my support for the @HoustonRockets 🤨 So let’s settle this man-to-man: one-on-one, hoops (or “ring-ball,” if you prefer). The loser gives $5k to the (non-political) charity of the winner’s choice. https://t.co/BWvAP5VOtM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 31, 2018

I like this idea. I’ll accept on one condition - we both wear VERY short shorts. https://t.co/rKxgHuPCjW — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 31, 2018

Cruz tried to get the discussion back on track by setting up the rules for the showdown, but then late-night Twitter happened.

As Borat demonstrated conclusively, NOBODY wants to see that. And ABC would probably be fined by the FCC! How ‘bout this: you dress yourself, I’ll do the same. Play to 10 (by ones), win by 2. https://t.co/B2MrOkBipI — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 31, 2018

.@JimmyKimmelLive Knock yourself out. Heck, you can wear a kilt if you like. pic.twitter.com/KbWvbpEVuL — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 31, 2018

.@jimmykimmel Never mind the dress code. We can play to 10, or 21, or 50, your choice. @adamcarolla can provide color commentary.... https://t.co/IqQIKdzlk5 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 31, 2018

No date, time or location has been announced for the game yet. We can only hope it will be televised, and could even help fill the basketball-sized hole in our hearts after the NBA Finals conclude.

