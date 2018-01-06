Even though his beloved Houston Rockets have been eliminated from the NBA Playoffs, Texas Senator Ted Cruz still has basketball on the brain.
After Jimmy Kimmel mocked him on his TV show, Cruz proposed a way for the men to settle their beef: a one-on-one basketball game. The proposed game even has a charitable angle. Kimmel quickly accepted the challenge, and then things got weird.
Cruz tried to get the discussion back on track by setting up the rules for the showdown, but then late-night Twitter happened.
No date, time or location has been announced for the game yet. We can only hope it will be televised, and could even help fill the basketball-sized hole in our hearts after the NBA Finals conclude.
© 2018 KENS