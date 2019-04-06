HOUSTON — A Houston family celebrating a graduation got a not-so-sweet surprise when they cut the cake.

It was Styrofoam.

Nellie Flores said it wasn’t the first cake fail.

She said her sister ordered a two-tier cake with her daughter’s picture on it from the Walmart on Shaver Road. Piece of cake, right?

Wrong.

When she went to pick it up, they had lost the order. Employees offered another cake free of charge.

They thought it was all good until the graduation celebration with family and friends. The dessert was supposed to be the icing on the cake.

“At dinner after my niece graduated … my sister goes to cut the cake and it was Styrofoam. WTH!!!,” Flores posted on Facebook.

We reached out to Walmart for comment and here’s their statement: “The matter at our Pasadena store was a misunderstanding and has been resolved. The customer was given a gift card for her inconvenience.”

Flores said that solution takes the cake.

