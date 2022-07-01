VERIFY: You may qualify for unemployment if you're out of work due to COVID-19

HOUSTON — Being forced to quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test can be a financial hardship for people who can't work from home.

A viewer asked if she could collect unemployment if she misses work because of COVID-19 so we checked with the Texas Workforce Commission.

In a statement they said, in part, "anyone who has a work separation may file a claim for unemployment benefits. Whether that person qualifies for unemployment benefits is determined upon a case-by-case basis."



Because everyone's situation is different, the TWC encourages everyone who misses time from work due to COVID to apply for benefits. You can do that on the state's website.