VERIFY: Text messages about attacks against Black Americans are false

The first text reads, in part, "Be on alert...local white supremacists are planning to attack from now until the inauguration."

HOUSTON — There are all sorts of rumors flying ahead of Inauguration Day. Someone contacted the VERIFY team after getting text messages about attacks planned against Black Americans.

The first text reads, in part, “I just received this from a friend who works in the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office. Be on alert...local white supremacists are planning to attack from now until the inauguration. They are plotting against Blacks...this is happening everywhere...stay safe.”

It is followed by another text claiming, “Texas Southern University sent out the same message.”

Robin asked us to verify.

We have two sources for this: The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, the law enforcement agency over the Atlanta, Georgia, suburb, and TSU.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office responded, in part, “There are not any credible threats at this time, and all the allegations are false.”

TSU said, “Texas Southern University did not distribute such communication.”