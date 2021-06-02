VERIFY: Yes, Gov. Abbott said he plans to sign new gun legislation into law

The bill moved favorably through the Texas legislature. Abbott refers to it as, “The strongest second amendment legislation in Texas history.”

HOUSTON — Is Gov. Greg Abbott really going to sign a bill that allows people with no training to carry guns in Texas?

The bill known as “constitutional carry” has moved favorably through the Texas legislature. Abbott refers to it as, “The strongest second amendment legislation in Texas history.”

Kai asked the VERIFY Team: “Is Greg Abbott really going to sign a bill into law which allows guns to be purchased without training, without a waiting period and without a background check?”

Our source for this is the bill itself, Texas H.B. 1927.

Under current state law, Texans need a state-issued license to carry a handgun outside their homes and vehicles. It requires applicants to submit fingerprints, complete four to six hours of training, pass a written exam and a shooting proficiency test.

H.B. 1927 gets rid of the license requirement and allows eligible Texans 21 years and older to tote a gun as long as it’s in a holster. But there are still some places where guns are off-limits. They include schools, polling places, bars, hospitals, nursing homes, sporting events, courts and the secure sections of airports. Business owners can ban people from bringing guns into their stores.

Also, if you are intoxicated, you cannot carry a handgun.

So, we can VERIFY that while the Governor has not yet signed H.B. 1927 into law, he has publicly announced, he has every intention of doing so.