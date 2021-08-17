VERIFY: Claim that Houston has fewer first responders now than in 2010 is false

The City of Houston has 775 more police, fire and EMS workers on its 2021 payroll than in 2010.

HOUSTON — The Verify team is making sure you have the facts about the latest U.S. Census report. We are getting answers to your questions and responding to your concerns. Someone reached out to us on Facebook wanting to know, is it true there are fewer first responders in Houston than a decade ago?

Many viewers turned to our Facebook page to comment on the population increase, traffic congestion and crime.

Richard asked us to Verify, “How many more fire, EMS and police were added?” He claimed, "It’s a negative number and that combined there are less on the streets in 2021 than in 2010.”

Our source for this is the City of Houston which oversees the budget for the police and fire departments.

In 2010, the City budgeted for 4,268 firefighters, which includes emergency medical services.

The 2021 budget included 4,041 firefighters, a drop of 227 first responders.

When it comes to its police force, the City budgeted for 5,406 officers in 2010. That number increased to 6,408 in 2021. That’s more than 1,000 more in manpower.

Combined, there are currently 10,449 fire, EMS and police personnel on the City’s payroll. That’s compared to 9,674 in 2010. That’s a gain of 775 public servants.

So, we can Verify the claim that there are fewer emergency responders in Houston now than a decade ago, is false.