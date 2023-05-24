'It doesn't feel like it's real' | Families of Uvalde school shooting victims still fighting for change one year later

"I want everyone to know she would have changed this world. She was going to do great things," Veronica Mata said.

UVALDE, Texas — The families of the Uvalde elementary school shooting victims are still fighting for change as they reflect on the tragedy one year later.

On May 24, 2022, 19 children and two teachers were shot and killed at Robb Elementary School.

"I don't feel like it's real yet," Veronica Mata said.

Her daughter, 10-year-old Tess Mata, was one of the 19 students killed that day.

"The disbelief is still there," she said. "I don't think I have come to the realization that this is true. I see her on the TV, I see her in the news."

Veronica Mata has turned to advocacy as a way to keep her daughter's legacy alive.

"Their issue is they were scared. They were scared to go in and face an AR-15," she said. "I don't know how long they were terrified in that room. I don't know if maybe my daughter would have survived if they would have gone in quicker."

It took 77 minutes for law enforcement to confront the shooter.

"It's infuriating, because me, as a teacher, if I am fearful of doing my job, of teaching my students, I lose my job. Why are they any different?" Veronica Mata said.

Now, she's taking her story with her everywhere, hoping that through all her work she can bring change and keep the memory of her daughter alive.

Her oldest daughter graduated from Texas State University a week before the shooting's anniversary.

Tess' dream was to jump into the river with her big sister at graduation. She had just learned how to swim a week before the shooting last year. Instead, her sister made the jump carrying a picture of Tess.

To honor their lost loved one, the family has started a scholarship fund in Tess' name. Click here to donate to the fund.