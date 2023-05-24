'I don't want Lexi's death to be in vain' | Mother of Uvalde school shooting victim fighting to keep her daughter's legacy alive

"I don't want Lexi's death to be in vain," said Kimberly Rubio, whose daughter, 10-year-old Lexi Rubio, was killed on May 24, 2022.

UVALDE, Texas — One year after 19 children and two teachers were shot to death at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, the parents of the victims are still fighting to keep their children's legacy alive.

"I don't want Lexi's death to be in vain," said Kimberly Rubio, whose daughter, 10-year-old Lexi Rubio, was killed on May 24, 2022. "I left my daughter at that school and that decision will haunt me for the rest of my life."

May 24 marks a day of pain and anguish for Kimberly Rubio. She said she's tried to channel some of her pain into a gun violence prevention group called "Lives Robbed." The group works for legislative changes to honor the kids and teachers killed that day.

"I get up, I tell her story. I'm trying to save people's lives," Kimberly Rubio said. "I don't want another mom to feel this."

The group's big push this year was House Bill 2744, which would have raised the minimum age to buy semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21.

"Nothing came of it this year," she said.

The bill missed a crucial deadline in the 2023 Texas Legislative Session, effectively ending the bill's chance at becoming law.

Despite that, Kimberly Rubio said she still has hope.

"We saw two Republicans switch and side with us on this, so they can open their eyes, open their hearts. There is hope," she said.

She said she'll keep fighting for Lexi and sharing the story of her beautiful 10-year-old little girl who was ripped away from her.

"I want them to first think about her smile," Kimberly Rubio said. "Her smile lit up any room. She's a brilliant, smart, good person."